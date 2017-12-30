JFRD responds to two major fires Saturday in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to two major fires Saturday.

Crews were working on a blaze in the 4900 block of Silver Street at about 6:12 a.m. Saturday morning. The firefighters who responded to the scene had to make an aggressive interior attack to quell the flames.

This afternoon, firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire in the 11000 block of Alden Road at the Pine Barrens Apartments at about 2:30 p.m.

No word on yet on the extent of the damage for these two fires. It’s also unknown if anyone was injured in these incidents.

© 2017 WTLV-TV