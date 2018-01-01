WTLV
JFRD responds to house fire in Arlington, no injuries currently reported

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a large house fire Monday in the Arlington area.

First Coast News , WTLV 11:06 PM. EST January 01, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville firefighters are working to quell the flames of a two-story house fire in the Arlington area.

The fire occurred sometime after 9 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Mikris Drive North.

Homeowners at the scene told First Coast News that everyone inside the home got out safely after the second-story caught fire. The family's pets inside may have died in the blaze, the homeowners said.

The fire is believed to be mostly extinguished as of 10:05 p.m. Monday.

Numerous firefighters are working to ensure the fire is completely out.

No word yet on the cause of the flames.

Stay with First Coast News as we continue to follow this developing story.

