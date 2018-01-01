JFRD responds to house fire in Arlington, no injuries currently reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville firefighters are working to quell the flames of a two-story house fire in the Arlington area.

The fire occurred sometime after 9 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Mikris Drive North.

Homeowners at the scene told First Coast News that everyone inside the home got out safely after the second-story caught fire. The family's pets inside may have died in the blaze, the homeowners said.

The fire is believed to be mostly extinguished as of 10:05 p.m. Monday.

Numerous firefighters are working to ensure the fire is completely out.

No word yet on the cause of the flames.

