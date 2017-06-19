JFRD open house to teach young adults duties of being a firefighter

(Florida Times-Union)

Attention future firefighters!

JFRD’s Explorer Post 29 is offering the opportunity to experience first-hand the duties and responsibilities of a full-time firefighter including basic training with equipment, fire tactics, emergency medical services, as well as responding to emergency calls as a volunteer (no direct patient contact, or direct exposure to hazardous environments).

JFRD Explorer Post 29 will host an open house for interested youth at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

Potential applicants must attend the open house in order to be eligible to apply, must be in the 10th grade or higher, maintain a 2.0 or higher GPA, and have parent permission.

The open house will be held at the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Headquarters (515 N. Julia St. – 32202).

For more information about the JFRD Explorer Post 29 program visit http://www.coj.net/departments/fire-and-rescue/jfrd-explorer-post-29.

© 2017 WTLV-TV