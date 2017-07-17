JFRD: Lightning strike likely caused house fire

(Florida Times-Union)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire that crews believe may have started in the aftermath of a lightning strike on Monday.

Crews were called to the fire at 12891 Moose Road around 3:30 p.m.

JFRD dispatch told First Coast News that the fire appears to have started in the attic after a lightning strike, but crews have not confirmed the cause.

The Jacksonville area experienced storms with lightning Monday afternoon.

