JFRD crews contain storage unit fire on Westside

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department contained a fire in a storage unit building on the Westside of the city Monday morning.

The fire started in the 9400 block of 103rd Street around 5:15 a.m.

The westbound lanes of 103rd Street were shut down while several crews worked to control the blaze. The road has since been reopened.

There were no reported injuries, according to JFRD dispatch.

Officials said the fire is now under control.

