JFRD battles house fire in Arlington neighborhood

(Photo: JFRD Incidents)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tended to a residential structure fire in the Arlington area Tuesday morning.

Numerous JFRD vehicles and at least 30 crew members responded to a house fire at 500 Monty Lane around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"The building doesn't appear safe, crews have been pulled out of the inside," JFRD tweeted.

Crew members continued to battle the fire from outside the residence for well over half an hour. Smoke and steam could be seen billowing out from what was left of the home.

JFRD announced at approximately 7 a.m. that the fire was under control.

No rescue personnel were injured while fighting the fire at the home, which is now believed to have been vacant, according to JFRD.

JFRD District Chief Frank Gillis said he believes faulty electrical wiring is to be blamed. Wires coming from a nearby power pole were strung along the ground, forcing firefighters to cautiously work around them, Gillis said.

Neighbors told First Coast News they believed the home was being rented out, as many people were seen coming and going.

The Florida State Fire Marshal and JEA will conduct a further investigation into the cause of the fire.

BREAKING: House fire in 500 Block of Monty Lane. Nearly a dozen JFRD trucks, JSO on scene. #GMJ @fcn2go pic.twitter.com/IZQkeHKySi — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) December 26, 2017

