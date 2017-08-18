JFRD: 12 residents displaced following apartment fire caused by lightning

(Florida Times-Union)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twelve residents at a South Side apartment complex were displaced Friday afternoon following a large fire, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of Gate Parkway at the Village Walk Apartments.

JFRD spokesman Tom Francis told First Coast News there were heavy smoke and flames coming from building 7 when officials arrived at the scene.

Of the six units in the building, four were damaged by fire and two by water, Francis said.

He said 12 residents were displaced, with apartment management working to relocate the residents on sight.

The fire’s cause is believed to be lightning.

Red Cross also responded to the scene.

© 2017 WTLV-TV