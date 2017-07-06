JFRD: 1 in critical condition after getting arm trapped in elevator

(Florida Times-Union)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person is in critical condition Thursday after the victim got their arm trapped in an elevator on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD).

JFRD was dispatched to Zaraphath Academy at 1028 E. Tenth St. after reports that a person got their arm stuck in the elevator. Crews were able to help the person and transport the victim to a local hospital.

When First Coast News asked about officials at Zaraphath about the incident, they said the incident wasn't as described in reports.

