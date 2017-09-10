JEA warns of possible scammers posing as employees

Though folks on the First Coast are primarily concerned about Hurricane Irma, JEA wants the public to be aware of a possible scam where people are posing as its employees.

On Facebook, the utility company received reports that an individual or individuals have been claiming to be JEA employees and that they may be threatening people.

"Please be assured that these are NOT JEA employees," the post noted. JEA employees are required to wear proper identification.

JEA told our news partners, the Florida Times-Union that these reports are circulating on social media and that the company hasn't been able to substantiate claims. However, it wanted to warn the public, just in case.

JEA said their crews are hunkering down for the storm, as well. When sustained wind gusts go below 40 mph after Irma hits, they'll begin restoring services. They ask for everyone's patience.

JEA crews are ready and sheltering until it is safe to head out and restore power! Thank you for your patience. :) — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) September 11, 2017

To read the Florida Times-Union article, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV