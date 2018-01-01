UPDATE (7:40 p.m. Monday): The number of affected customers has reduced to 10.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- More than 22,000 customers are currently without power Monday evening following an outage on the First Coast, according to JEA.

The utility company is reporting that 22,238 customers are without power after 14 active electrical outages on the First Coast.

