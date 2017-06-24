JAXPORT sets Florida record!

PHOTO: JAXPORT

JAXPORT and the TraPac Container Terminal at Dames Point today welcomed the 10,100-TEU (container) MOL Bravo, the largest container ship to ever visit a Florida port on Saturday.

The MOL Bravo transited the Suez Canal from Asia before reaching the U.S. East Coast.

PHOTO: JAXPORT

Although the ship is moving a significant amount of cargo during its Jacksonville stop, it won’t be able to operate at full capacity due to the 40-foot depth of the St. Johns River shipping channel.

The federal project to deepen the channel to 47 feet to accommodate more cargo aboard the largest ships is set to begin construction by early 2018.

