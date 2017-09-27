WTLV
Jax Beach Police: Person found dead in retention pond

First Coast News , WTLV 10:50 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

A person was found dead floating in a retention pond early morning on September 26 at the Sanctuary residential development. 

A resident of the development contacted police about a possible person floating in a retention pond. Jacksonville Beach and Fire-rescue responded to the area and located the person. 

The victim was located in the pond behind several houses in the 100 block of Blue Heron Lane West. In addition, a vehicle was also located in the pond. 

 

