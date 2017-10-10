Jax Beach Police looking for missing teen

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is still looking for 15-year-old Alicia Makena Shipes.

According to police, Shipes was last seen leaving for the school bus at 6:15 a.m. on 10/2/2017. She did not get off the bus at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon, police report. The school sated she never reported to class.

Police originally thought the teen was traveling with her boyfriend but according to his parents, he is home and not with her.



If anyone has information in reference to Alicia Makena Shipes whereabouts please contact Detective M. Kulcsar at 904-247-4030 after hours please contact 904-270-1661

