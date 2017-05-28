Jax Beach Police asking for public's help to find teen runaway

Michaela Laflar Robinson (Photo: Jax Beach Police)

Jacksonville Beach Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager who may have run away from home Saturday night.

Michaela Laflar Robinson was last seen at 7:45 p.m. when she got home late for curfew, ate dinner, and then left the house again in an unknown direction, police said in a news release.

She was riding her bicycle at the time and has not returned home or attempted to contact her mother since leaving.

If anyone knows where Robinson is they are asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-247-6344.

