Jax Beach Ocean Rescue searching for body of missing teenage boy

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Ocean Rescue is attempting to recover the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after getting caught in a rip current in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday when the boy got caught in a current about 15-20 yards from shore. The incident happened in an area where there was no lifeguard on duty.

At 3:45 p.m., those looking to rescue the boy are now looking for a body in a recovery effort.

Ocean Rescue said there are have been at least 10 rescues on Sunday alone, but no one has been transported to a hospital.

They believe it’s been a busy day due to warm weather in the middle of October and said it’s unusual to have so many rescues.

