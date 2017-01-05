Jaguars star promoting local artists with unqiue advertising juxtaposition exhibit

Photo Courtesy: Jared Odrick's Instagram

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As you make your morning commute, you may notice a change from the barrage of advertisements for lawyers, plumbers and Burger King on the way to work.

Jaguars defensive lineman Jared Odrick, the team's Director of Photography Everett Sullivan and University of North Florida art student Jenna Sparrow have joined forces to bring some art to Jacksonville roadways.

The trio has purchased 10 billboards around the city. The goal is to feature local artists' work in a juxtaposition to the numerous advertisements around town.

The unique but cleverly-worded #JAXTAPOSITION exhibit exposes local artist to their community and puts a spotlight on the amount of advertising we consume on a daily basis.

"While spotting locations for our exhibit all over the city we realized how little we've actually explored the town we call home," Odrick said via Instagram. "We felt #JAXTAPOSITION was a great opportunity to expose how much we've allowed commercialism to hoard our public viewing space but through the process learned how little we've actually connected with all of the city's neighborhoods."

Odrick, Everett and Sparrow plan to unveil a new billboard on Instagram every day over the span of 10 days. The work is spread out throughout the city, which Odrick said is about finding a larger audience for talented locals.

"It was important for us to shed a light on the amount of consumption [of advertising] we accept and contrast that with something more stimulating," Odrick said. "This city has flavor. The artists in this city, the photographers in this city, they have talent and it was important for us to highlight their work. We wanted to promote local artists while also exposing accepted consumption when it comes to advertising. This art is something you can't buy."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.