Jaguars owner Shad Khan among 10 people on Sports Illustrated cover

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is one of 10 sports figures on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated.

The magazine posted its cover illustration on Twitter this morning.

The headline is “A Nation Divided … Sports United.”

On the cover are Khan, NBA players LeBron James and Stephen Curry, WNBA player Candace Parker, MLB player Bruce Maxwell, NBA coach Steve Kerr, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL players Aaron Rodgers and Michael Bennett and an unidentified player.

Before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Khan stood arms locked with tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith, two days after President Trump’s criticism of NFL players and the game in general.

More than a dozen Jaguars player took a knee during the National Anthem.

