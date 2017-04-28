Jags game luxury skybox subject of witness testimony Friday morning in Brown trial

Laptops for students, a trip to China and a luxury skybox at a Jaguars-Redskins NFL game were all the focus of several witnesses’s testimony on Friday in the corruption trial facing former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.

Brown was in court for the fifth day this week, facing 22 counts of a 24-count indictment and up to 357 years in a federal prison and a $4 million fine is found guilty on all counts. She’s accused of mail, wire and tax fraud; raising over $800,000 for a fraudulent charity and using vast amounts of funds for her own personal use.

James Smith, her defense attorney, told the court during opening arguments Wednesday, that Brown fully believed in the charity and was instead duped by her chief of staff and the president of the charity for years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva told the court during the government’s opening remarks that the trial was about a greedy, entitled member of Congress; that this was a case of corruption in the highest levels of government.

Testimony began early Friday morning with Jessica Lazzara-Wynne, the person in charge of Gasper Lazzara’s foundation, a local philanthropist. Jessica Lazzara-Wynne walked back over Gasper Lazzara’s testimony from the previous day, explaining she caught the fact that One Door For Education, the bogus charity at the center of this trial, was actually a bogus charity.

She only told Brown’s chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, this however. It bolsters the defense’s argument that Simmons was the one duping both the congresswoman and by extension the donors she solicited.

Next up, the prosecution called Linda Burch to the stand, who appeared exhausted and dour on the stand. She testified to going out and buying laptops for students at Brown and the charity’s behest. It cost her $1,420 but Brown raised $5,000 for the laptops.

The prosecution walked her through how she was reimbursed for the money, and then the defense worked to point out there were likely other costs besides just the money for the computers.

After Burch came John Baker, a local developer for many years. Baker gave $35,000 from 2012 - 2015 to One Door For Education for various purposes the government suggested never came to fruition. When asked if he would have given knowing that just weeks after he wrote his last check some of that money would be in Brown’s bank accounts.

He said absolutely not - like every other donor so far at trial.

Before a brief 20 minute recess came local attorney and philanthropist Stephen Pajcic. He was a gregarious sort, walking back over his statements several times and making the gallery laugh on occasion.

He’d known Brown since the mid 1980's when they both served in the Florida Legislature. He spoke to her at the River Club atop the Wells Fargo building in 2014 about donating to her campaign (he didn’t, saying she wouldn’t need money to win) and then about donating to an education charity called One Door For Education.

She asked for $10,000 but he gave $15,000 after hearing what the charity was about. Pajcic brought up earlier in his testimony that he’d given $1 million to the University of North Florida and another million to Edward Waters College.

He said he knew charities had some overhead, but believed the bulk of the money donated should have gone to the charitable cause. When asked if he would have given knowing some of that money would go to Brown’s accounts, he said he wouldn’t have.

Next up was Jack Hanania of Hanania Automotive Group in Jacksonville and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Hanania went to a Jaguars-Redskins NFL game in September 2014 with Brown, another U.S. congressman and Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

He told the court Brown would often solicit him to donate to her campaign, but he never gave. In 2014, she brought up One Door For Education and asked for $12,000 - $14,000. He gave $7,000.

Hanania told the court he traveled in a private jet with his wife, children and the former congresswoman up to D.C. to watch the game. After the game, his family flew back on the plane without Brown. He said he didn’t have to pay anything for the trip.

That’s because Stephen Bittel paid for it. He was next up on the witness stand and was asked by Brown and her staffers to use his private plane for a fundraising trip to D.C.

Bittel, recently voted chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, said he wouldn’t have authorized the use of the plane nor paid for it if he knew Brown was going to an NFL game.

He also gave $25,000 to One Door For Education. He told the court he wouldn’t have donated if he’d known the money was going into Brown’s pockets.

Upon cross examination, Smith pressed Bittel on giving the check and paying for the plane if he’d known Brown was bringing the Hanania family up to the game to try and get money out of them. Bittel told the court he may have given the money if he’d known.

A. Bradley Mims was next on the witness stand, the current president of the Jacksonville chapter of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials. He testified the golf tournament Brown put on in 2013 – to benefit COMTO – had given no money to the organization for scholarships.

During cross examination, Smith asked Mims if he attended the tournament – he did not. Smith also asked how he could have known Brown wasn’t soliciting donations at the tournament if he didn’t go – he said he couldn’t.

After Mims came a vice president for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, a charity organization. Tasha Cole testified that their organization gives many thousands of dollars in scholarships throughout the country to students.

The prosecution asked her if the foundation ever received any funds from One Door.

“According to our records, no,” she told the court.

The prosecution brought up Brown’s receptions that would commonly be held around the same time as the foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference and drew no formal line between the two events.

“Individuals may attend an event held by Congresswoman Corrine Brown and then go to some official activities the next day, correct?” Smith asked the witness.

She said she didn’t know for sure if Brown’s events had led people to attend the events, but knew it happens.

Brown seemed in high spirits in court, smiling to people in the gallery and keeping attentive at the defense table. The gallery was less packed than previous days, but a good amount of attendees still came to watch the trial of the former congresswoman.

The prosecution continues to build links between Brown soliciting donations for One Door and those donations going absolutely nowhere in their witness testimony. The defense is working to poke small holes in the links the government is trying to draw.

Testimony will continue after lunch. Follow First Coast News for complete coverage.

