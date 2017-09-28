Jacksonville's second Amazon center expected to open next week

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

Employees will start work at Amazon’s second Jacksonville facility next week. But hiring still continues for at least three of the company’s locations here, including one on Bulls Bay Highway, which is expected to employ hundreds.

The company had said earlier that the fulfillment center at 13333 103rd St. in the Cecil Commerce Center would open late September. A spokeswoman said Thursday the opening was delayed by Hurricane Irma, but that employees will start work there early next week.

About 1,000 employees will be hired there, and the spokeswoman said that hiring is still continuing. She didn’t say how many have been hired.

Hiring is also continuing, she said, at Amazon’s fulfillment center on Pecan Park Road, which opened early this month. Employment there is expected to reach 1,500 people but, again, she wouldn’t say how many are already on board and how many will still be added.

Meanwhile, Amazon finally confirmed a sortation center at 4948 Bulls Bay Highway in the Westside Industrial Park. Building permits have indicated that Amazon was putting a center there, but the company had not confirmed it.

Spokeswoman Brenda Alfred said on Thursday that that facility is expected to open in early October and will employ “hundreds.” She would not be more specific.

Permitted paperwork has also indicated that Amazon is opening yet a fourth center at 11084 Cabot Commerce Circle in Alta Lakes Commerce Center off Interstate 295 North. But the company has not confirmed that.

Amazon’s sortation centers have been described as waystations between its fulfillment centers and customers. The company launched them a few years ago to increase the speed of deliveries, including on Sundays. They’re usually located near larger cities.

The 103rd Street fulfillment center is for larger packages, the Pecan Park Road one is for smaller ones.

