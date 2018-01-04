Jacksonville zoo back open following cold snap

(Photo: Perreault, Nicholas)

JACKSONVILLE,Fla. - The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens reopened Thursday following a rare closure due to the cold weather.

Zoo officials said they could have remained open, but with so many surrounding officers around the city closed, they said it wasn't worth it. Instead, they spent extra time making sure the animals were able to fair in this usual cold weather.

“You know I’ve worked in northern zoo’s and this seems pretty low key and moderate, just the difference is that we don’t have as many indoor enclosures," said Dan Maloney, the deputy zoo director.

Southern zoos might not be used to this cold, but Maloney said that doesn’t mean they weren’t ready for it.

“Whether it’s really going to be cold or really going to be hot, we’re constantly trying to prepare,” Maloney said.

Maloney said there are 2,800 animals at the zoo. In order to keep them warm, portable heaters were brought in for employees and heat lamps now sit by many animals.

“We give them extra food because extra calories are important when you’re burning up energy," he said.

As for the big cats and monkeys, most are spending more time as you’d expect in their houses.

"In some cases like we’re coming up to the flamingos, we’re going to look at making sure the water stays open for them," he said. "They used that as a strategy, that water is actually warmer than the air temperature."

To help the animals use to the occasional December bath or swim, the zoo is cranking up the pressure to keep the ponds flowing.

“In other areas, you might put some bubblers in to keep that water from freezing,” Maloney said.

“It’s pretty cool what they’re doing, I mean as far as the animals being out and getting to see how they do react, they are a little slower, but they’re still out and they seem to be more impressed with the people that are here," said zoo attendee Jim Gaczewski.

Jim and Doe Gaczewski said they’re not big fans of this weather, but if it bothers the animals, you can’t really tell.

The zoo doesn’t have any plans to change from their normal operating hours either.

“We’ve prepared for this, bundle up and come out and often the animals are a little more active when it’s a little cooler,” Maloney said.



