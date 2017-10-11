Jacksonville women weigh in on Weinstein scandal, treatment of women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As fallout continues in Hollywood over the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations, First Coast News asked Jacksonville women about treatment of women in the workplace and what needs to be done to prevent sexual harassment.

“They would look at you differently,” Tiffany Ricker said of men coming in to her first job, at a sandwich chain. “They would see the pretty girl at the register and be like ‘Oh, how are you doing? What time do you get off?’”

Ricker, now a mother of two, was just 14 or 15 years old at the time.

“Anytime a guy would approach you, they would atomically look you up and down,” she said “And I’m sure every woman gets that [at] one point in their life.”

When asked how it made her feel, Ricker said “small.”

The recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein paint a picture of decades of unwanted sexual advances, with some of the alleged victims staying quiet for years.

“The authority figure could ruin you,” Ricker said. “They could make it to where you couldn’t do anything in life. You could be stuck where you are and feel small and then no progress from it.”

“Women have families and some of them may just be like, ‘I’ll just take it so I can have a job until I find something better,’” Shaketia Jackson, the mother of a two-year-old boy, said. “Or [they] just may be scared.”

Jackson said she’s already teaching her son to respect women.

“Just teach him, you know, how I want to be treated,” she said. “That’s what I’m gonna teach my son.”

One women said the responsibility is also on the parents, as children look to them for guidance.

“They do everything we do,” Christine Herron said. “[My daughter] has a little purse right now because I carry a purse. So when she sees her father opening a door for me or providing for our family or even encouraging me to go to work every day, it’s a great example for her.”



