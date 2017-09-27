Jacksonville woman wins $1 Million prize from scratch-off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Grace Jones, 69, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.

Jones purchased her winning ticket from King Food Discount, located at 31 Seminole Road in Atlantic Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $25 game, $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH, launched in February and features more than $549 million in total cash prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and 46 prizes of $1 million! Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.89.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 68 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $784 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2016-17.

