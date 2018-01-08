Jacksonville woman narrowly escapes latest phone scam

A Jacksonville woman who never expected to be the latest near-victim of a phone scam is sharing her story with First Coast News to try to warn others.

Mary Kistner, a mother of four, received a call from her mother Saturday.

“She said that a Lieutenant Alan Davis from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office had called her and was looking for me,” Kistner said.

When Kistner called the number back, she got a voicemail that seemed to be for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Eventually, “Lt. Davis” called back, explaining that Kistner failed to appear as a witness in a homeowner’s claim. Kistner knew nothing about the claim or the case.

“He said ‘well, you sound like you’re telling the truth,’” Kistner said. “[He continued,] ‘So if I could just get a handwriting sample from you and check it against whoever signed your name then you don’t have to appear in court and we’ll be good to go.’”

Kistner and her husband immediately started the drive from Jacksonville to St. Augustine. All the while, the caller insisted on remaining on the line.

“And I had to provide him with my car mileage and when I got there they would get the mileage again and I’d be reimbursed for the mileage,” Kistner said.

During the drive, the scammer emailed Kistner court documents. Both the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Seventh Judicial Circuit confirmed the documents are false. One document is supposedly signed by Judge J. Michael Traynor. While Traynor is a judge in St. Johns County, a Seventh Judicial Circuit representative told First Coast News his signature is forged.

When Kistner had almost arrived in St. Augustine, the caller told her she would have to pay more than $600 in collateral bond. The man said the money was to be paid in “Green Dot Cards.”

“He didn’t mention money at all until I was in the car,” Kistner said.

When she went to a convenience store to buy the cards, the cashier cautioned it was likely a scam. They then called a sheriff’s office substation, which confirmed it was a scam and there is no Lt. Alan Davis.

"This individual is a scam artist,” Commander Chuck Mulligan of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. Mulligan said this is the latest installment of a scam they’ve been warning about for months.

“We’ve gotten on the phone with them and they argue with us,” Mulligan said. “And they try to threaten our deputies and order our deputies as though they were actually real-life lieutenants or supervisors at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Mulligan said the scammers take personal information and documents that can be found online. They then manipulate them to strengthen their bogus claims.

Mulligan pointed out some of the errors in the documents provided to Kistner, which signal that they’re fake.

“For example, we don’t operate from a US District Court here,” he said. “That would be a federal court system. And we have a local, circuit court system.”

Mulligan reminded the public that the sheriff’s office will never call and threaten someone. They also will never request payment in the form of Green Dot, iTunes or similar cards or wire transfers.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should ask for the caller’s name, hang up the phone and call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s office, not the number that called you, to verify whether the call is legitimate.

Mulligan said the scammers are difficult to catch, but if they are caught they could face fraud charges.



First Coast News called the number provided by Kistner for the scammer Monday. While no one initially answered, a man did call back hours later claiming to be Lt. Alan Davis with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. When our reporter told him the Sheriff's Office said he was a scammer, the man abruptly hung up the phone.

