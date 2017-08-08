Jacksonville woman arrested for driving while on heroin with 2 toddlers in her car

22-year-old Brittany Motter of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested on Friday, August 4, after she was found unconcious and unresponsive while driving with two toddlers in her car. She later told paramedics that she had "apparently overdosed on heroin."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of St. Johns Bluff Road and Jolynn Road. A citizen called dispatch about an impaired driver in a green Kia Sorento. The citizen said the "female driver seemed to be passing out and was all over the road."

As Officer Roberts pulled into the parking lot of Mercy Fellowship Church, he saw the Kia Sorento crash through a fence and then into the church building.

Officer Roberts found the 22-year-old unconscious and non-responsive, but the vehicle was still in drive. After the officer put the car in park he noticed two toddlers in the backseat that were upset, but unharmed.

JFRD responded to the scene and gave the woman Narcan. They said she immediately became responsive and slightly combative with the paramedics.

Another JSO officer overheard the 22-year-old tell the nurse that she had "apparently overdosed on heroin."

JSO said Motter never asked the location or condition of the two children that were in the car with her.

Motter was arrested on several charges including child neglect, DUI, and operating a vehicle with a suspended, canceled, or revoked drivers license.

