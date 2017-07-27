Jacksonville veteran who had throat slashed earlier this year has died

The veteran who was left for dead after his throat was slashed has died.

Melvin Clark, 86, died late Wednesday night, according to family.

Earlier this year Clark was in a fight for his life after his throat was slashed and he was left for dead on Jacksonville's far west side. On April 8, three people attempted to rob Clark and left him bleeding profusely on the side of the road. Police said they believe Clark pulled himself out of a water-filled ditch and onto a dirt road before he was spotted and transported to the hospital.

They were arrested two days later in Palm Beach County, five hours away from where he was found in Jacksonville.

Police say a Silver Alert was put out for Clark - not knowing he was the victim they found on the side of the road. An investigator soon realized the picture of Clark the missing elderly man matched the man in the hospital bed and called Neptune Beach Police to say he was at Orange Park Medical Center.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident. Douglas Cercy, 34, Jennifer Schulte, 37, and Ray Jones, 21, were charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

Shortly after the incident, Clark's wife, who wished to remain unnamed, spoke with First Coast News. "I can't understand why somebody would do this to a veteran who served his country to help protect them and also with him being an 86-year-old man who could do that to somebody like that," she said.

It is unclear at this time what caused Clark's death; family is waiting on the results of an autopsy.

This is a developing story, stay with First Coast News for updates on air and online.

© 2017 WTLV-TV