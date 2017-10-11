Jacksonville Veteran has to wait a little longer to get new home that's sitting on Springfield lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Christmas Eve last year, Army Sgt. A.B. Shirley went to a Jacksonville Jaguars football game and left with the promise of a brand new mortgage free home.

"It is amazing," he recalled. "Thank you so much, it is just awesome."

It would take a few months before his new home moved from Everbank Field to a lot in Springfield. Now, the community wants to know how long it is going to sit in the area on Seventh and Main.

"It has been sitting there for awhile and we just don't know when it's going to get finished," said resident Kevin O'Halloran, who lives a few blocks away.

Eighty veterans applied for the home, but Shirley was the winner. The charity, Military Warriors Support Foundation and Dream Finders created a partnership to donate the home to a deserving veteran.

Batey McGraw, the vice president of Dream Finders, said they have been trying to get the issue resolved.

"We moved it there without having our ducks in a row," McGraw said. "We can't take ownership of the lot and we've been attempting to get approval."

McGraw said they were in the process when Hurricane Irma hit. He said they are working now on a solution, which may involve getting the home moved again to a company-owned lot. McGraw couldn't give an exact date.

McGraw said the end-goal remains the same, however: To give the house to A.B. Shirley, a deserving veteran.

