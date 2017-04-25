Jacksonville teen gets creative with self-painted prom dress

PHOTO: Jadyn Duguyd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local high school student was determined to stand out at her senior prom by making folks "scream" in awe over her $40 dress.

"I saw like five girls in the same dress at prom and I thought that was super weird because they're spending so much money and looked really similar... but I didn't spend much money and I think I stood out.... probably," said Jadyn Duguyd.

The Douglas Anderson School of the Arts student bought an old thrift store wedding dress and painted Edvard Munch’s The Scream right on it.

"I just think that stuff from the Impressionism Period and around that time looks a lot better translated onto fabric," she said.

Jayden said it took her about 20 hours to paint the dress, using inexpensive paints that she bought at the craft store, Michael's.

"I just watched a lot of Netflix as I did it," she said.

She said she got an overwhelming amount of positivity.

"My date had a matching tie and everyone thought that was adorable," she said.

She did the same thing at last year's prom when she painted Van Gogh's Starry Night on her dress.

Jadyn said she's probably going to sell her Van Gogh dress on Ebay.

