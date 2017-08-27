Jacksonville Salvation Army sending meals to Texas to help in storm aftermath

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: A guage shows the depth of water a an underpass on Interstate 10 which has been inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville is sending its mobile kitchen to Texas to help with the relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The canteen, as the mobile kitchen is called, has the capability of serving anywhere from 500-1500 meals a day and will be sent to Texas on Monday with two workers.

Major Rob Vincent, Northeast Florida Area Commander, commented, “As we monitored the progress of Hurricane Harvey, we made preparations here in Jacksonville in anticipation of potential deployment of our mission to provide food, water, and emotional and spiritual care. We are asking for your prayers for first responders and for those in the community who have been affected by this storm.”

Salvation Armys from around the country have dispatched a total of 42 canteens to Texas already but as Harvey moves through the state, more aid is needed.

As it stands, Hurricane Harvey is no more but has downgraded into a Tropical Storm. However, that does no mean that the danger is over. Texas is seeing mass amounts of flooding. The state is seeing so much flooding that the National Weather Service for the area advised that people retreat to their roofs if the highest floor in their homes because flooded.

First Coast News' sister station KHOU 11 News in Houston had to evacuate due to the flooding:

Houston has the feel of a city in crisis. The motorways are empty. Abandoned cars are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/6nKwkStsnp — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) August 27, 2017

Aerial video shows Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston as Harvey causes severe flooding in Texas https://t.co/iJHbYTFT7I

Video via @avmidas pic.twitter.com/cVV8fI63fs — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 27, 2017

The flooding is incredibly dangerous at this time:

Houston, Texas freeway sign nearly submerged amid extreme flooding from #Harvey: https://t.co/JZvofyopoP pic.twitter.com/rInVl4Wxba — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

Our thoughts are with Texas as they go through this torrential storm.

