Jacksonville remains one of country's most dangerous cities for pedestrians, new study says

Jacksonville remains America’s fourth most dangerous community for pedestrians, according to a report being released Tuesday by a national group promoting changes in street design.

Florida had eight of the 10 most dangerous metro areas for pedestrians, according to the National Complete Streets Coalition, an organization that includes AARP and a community planning group called Smart Growth America.

Jacksonville’s rank matches its position in the last coalition report, released in 2014.

The report describes rising pedestrian deaths nationally, but says Florida’s Department of transportation has taken steps to improve its road designs.

“Clearly, Florida has a lot of work to do to help keep older pedestrians safer. But that work has begun,” said Laura Cantwell, AARP Florida’s Associate State Director for Livable Communities said in a release about the report.

The report ranked the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area ranked as the most dangerous place for pedestrians, followed by Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville and Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford.

The report, titled Dangerous by Design, argues deaths can be reduced by changing street designs to improve attention to pedestrian safety. It says senior citizens and people who aren’t white are statistically more likely to be killed in pedestrian accidents, and notes those parts of the population are growing.

”So long as streets are built to prioritize high speeds at the cost of pedestrian safety, this will remain a problem,” the report says.

“And as the nation’s population grows older on the whole, and as we become more diverse both racially and economically, the need for these safety improvements will only become more dire in years to come.”

