Jacksonville psychiatrist, raided by FBI in February, dies

Dr. Nikhil Nihalani was arrested by JSO in 2015 and 2016

A Jacksonville doctor whose office was raided by the FBI in February died on Thursday, according to an obituary.

Dr. Nikhil Nihalani was 43-years-old and treated psychiatric patients at an office on University Boulevard.

The doctor's death comes in the middle of an FBI investigation into his office that already had some publicized details.

On February 22, agents raided his office, temporarily closing it, but not saying what the investigation concerned. Days later First Coast News learned the doctor was interviewed over a suicide committed by one of his patients. A police report of the suicide noted Nihalani was having a year long affair with his patient's wife.

Nihalani was never arrested in connection with the raid or his patient's suicide, but he did face charges in 2016 for a domestic violence incident.

First Coast News has reached out to the FBI on what will happen with their investigation and we are waiting to hear back.

© 2017 WTLV-TV