Jacksonville police identify man found shot dead in car at Northside apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man whose body was found inside a car parked at a Northside apartment complex over the weekend.

Officers inspecting a suspicious vehicle at Highlander Apartment Homes on Monaco Drive off Dunn Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Sunday found Richard Allen Green dead of a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s not clear why Green, whose last known address is listed on Roseanne Street roughly six miles away, was at the complex that night.

His social media presence shows the 21-year-old was an aspiring musician and producer who went by the moniker “Billion.” Friends and loved ones lamented his loss, describing Green as funny and loving.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

Florida Times-Union