Jacksonville police detain 8 people in investigation of suspected meth lab

PHOTO: Jason Rantala

Jacksonville police detained eight people including a juvenile Sunday after officers said they discovered a suspected meth lab inside an unattached shed behind a home in the Lakeshore neighborhood.

Several homes nearby were evacuated temporarily as a precaution in the 4800 block of Riverdale Road near Lakeshore Boulevard late Sunday afternoon. Officers had gone to the home in response to a report that a man had been attacked in the area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a subsequent investigation led to seven adults and a teenager being taken into custody for questioning.

A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Hazmat Team, as well as Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

You can read the Florida Times-Union article here.

Florida TImes-Union