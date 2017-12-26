Jacksonville organization sees doubled crowd for Kwanzaa

The start of Kwanzaa in Jacksonville packed the Ritz Theater downtown with numbers organizers called unprecedented.

The week long celebration began with a focus on Umoja, Swahili for unity. Vanessa Davis with African Village International, Inc. said the nearly 500 attendees this year is double the crowd last year.

"We're hoping that a spirit of unity has come over Jacksonville, especially during the holiday season," Davis said. "You don't have to be African American, you don't have to wear the clothes, you can come as you are."

Davis says though the Ritz celebration has been held annually for four years, they've held various events every year for the past 25 years. The holiday, first founded in the U.S. in 1966, aims to reconnect African Americans to their culture. DAs more people identify their exact country of origin through genealogy websites and affordable DNA testing, Davis says she's seen an influx of interest in their organization and the Kwanzaa celebration.

"More people are reaching out to us more often about their culture and where they come from," Davis said. "I do see a bigger need and bigger ask from the community."

Calendar of Events

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Umoja (Unity)

Unity Ceremony

5pm to 9pm

Ritz Theatre 829 N. Davis Street, 32202

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - Kujichagulia (Self-Determination):

Guided meditation & a Kemetic Yoga Experience

11am to 1pm

Ritz Theatre 829 N. Davis St, 32202

Thursday, Dec. 28 - Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility):

Volunteering in your community (Community Clean Up!)

10am to 5pm

Email africanvillageinc@gmail.com

​Friday, Dec. 29 - Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics):

African Village Bazaar (small business marketplace, live entertainment, and workshops)

12pm to 6pm

Ritz Theatre 829 N. Davis St, 32202

Saturday, Dec. 30 - Nia (Purpose):

IDEA Temple Nia Celebration

1pm to 3pm

B.B. Unitarian Universalist Church

8447 Manresa Ave, 32244

Sunday, Dec. 31 - Kuumba (Creativity):

#Zawadi2017 Celebrating our creativity by being thankful for who/what has been #Zawadi2017 in 2017. #zawadi2017 is a campaign for positivity around the diaspora, counting our blessings.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 - Imani (Faith):

Libation Ceremony

3pm to 4pm

Ritz Theatre 829 N. Davis St, 32202

