Jacksonville organization sees doubled crowd for Kwanzaa

The start of Kwanzaa in Jacksonville packed the Ritz Theater downtown with numbers organizers called unprecedented.
The week long celebration began with a focus on Umoja, Swahili for unity. Vanessa Davis with African Village International, Inc. said the nearly 500 attendees this year is double the crowd last year.
"We're hoping that a spirit of unity has come over Jacksonville, especially during the holiday season," Davis said. "You don't have to be African American, you don't have to wear the clothes, you can come as you are."
Davis says though the Ritz celebration has been held annually for four years, they've held various events every year for the past 25 years. The holiday, first founded in the U.S. in 1966, aims to reconnect African Americans to their culture. DAs more people identify their exact country of origin through genealogy websites and affordable DNA testing, Davis says she's seen an influx of interest in their organization and the Kwanzaa celebration.
"More people are reaching out to us more often about their culture and where they come from," Davis said. "I do see a bigger need and bigger ask from the community."
Calendar of Events
Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Umoja (Unity)
Unity Ceremony
5pm to 9pm
Ritz Theatre 829 N. Davis Street, 32202
Wednesday, Dec. 27 - Kujichagulia (Self-Determination):
Guided meditation & a Kemetic Yoga Experience
11am to 1pm
Ritz Theatre 829 N. Davis St, 32202
Thursday, Dec. 28 - Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility):
Volunteering in your community (Community Clean Up!)
10am to 5pm
Email africanvillageinc@gmail.com
Friday, Dec. 29 - Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics):
African Village Bazaar (small business marketplace, live entertainment, and workshops)
12pm to 6pm
Ritz Theatre 829 N. Davis St, 32202
Saturday, Dec. 30 - Nia (Purpose):
IDEA Temple Nia Celebration
1pm to 3pm
B.B. Unitarian Universalist Church
8447 Manresa Ave, 32244
Sunday, Dec. 31 - Kuumba (Creativity):
#Zawadi2017 Celebrating our creativity by being thankful for who/what has been #Zawadi2017 in 2017. #zawadi2017 is a campaign for positivity around the diaspora, counting our blessings.
Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 - Imani (Faith):
Libation Ceremony
3pm to 4pm
Ritz Theatre 829 N. Davis St, 32202
