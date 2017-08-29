Jacksonville mom volunteers as school crossing guard at Cedar Hills School to fill gap left by JSO



Flynn lives across the street. She sees it and now this full-time mom has decided to do something about it.

"I just don't want to see a child get hurt," Flynn said.

She volunteers her time at the intersection as a school crossing guard. She has been doing it since the start of the school year.

"I normally will stand right here on the corner," she said. "When I get the group to come, I will walk myself right in the the crosswalk and stand in the middle until they've crossed the road."

Why is there not school crossing guards there? There is one several blocks away at Ish Brant and Andvers, but none at her end of the road, she said.

A spokesperson for the school district said via email: "School leaders at Cedar Hills Elementary are aware of these concerns and have been in contact with JSO since the beginning of the school year regarding these concerns."

Flynn said she too has called called repeatedly for help and will keep calling.

"I have called JSO traffic, I've called JSO non-emergency and I get the run around that there's not enough people, they're having issue getting crossing guards," she said.

In March, JSO identified several elementary schools without school crossing guards on its website. Cedar Hills is not on the list.

"If it doesn't happen, I will call. If it happens today and it doesn't happen tomorrow I will call. I will call until there's a solution," Flynn said.

No response from JSO after repeated emails. Flynn is afraid that everyone will react if and when a child gets hit while trying to cross the street.

Until there's a school crossing guard at her intersection, she has vow to spend her 20-to-30 minutes a day guiding children to safety across her busy neighborhood streets.

