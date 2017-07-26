Jacksonville Marine to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Marine who died in a military plane crash earlier this month will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, family members told First Coast News Wednesday.

Sgt. Joseph Murray was 26 years old when a military transport plane crashed in Mississippi, which killed 15 other service members. He was a Special Operations Marine.

Family members said Murray's body was transported from Dover to Raleigh Wednesday and is headed to the Jacksonville, North Carolina funeral home.

A public memorial will be held in Jacksonville, but no date has been announced.

