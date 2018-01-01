Jacksonville man warns of dangers of celebratory gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Every year police warn New Year's revelers not to celebrate with gunfire.

And every year, someone does it anyway-- leading to sometimes deadly consequences.

One Jacksonville man says he could have lost a member of his family to a stray bullet that went through his home.

“Woke up in the morning, made my pot of coffee and I always let my dog out so as I came out my door I happened to just step right here and look down and the bullet was sitting right in this grout line,” Brooks Long said. He says he looked up to his ceiling and that’s when he saw a bullet hole in the roof of his back porch.

“It was loud enough to sound like one of those motor percussion, boom!,” Long said.

He says he heard a loud bang but didn’t think anything of it because he thought it was the sound of fireworks. Long says his 3-year-old daughter Naila was just a few feet away from where the bullet landed.

“The audacity I guess of somebody, this is a community, there’s kids here, there’s families here, there’s everybody here and we got people shooting off guns?” he said and he’s got a message for the person responsible. “Think about what you’re doing, you might not be hurting yourself but you might hurt somebody’s family.”

Long says he reported what happened to JSO and turned over the bullet.

