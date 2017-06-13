Jacksonville man takes friend on joy ride on top of car, then gets busted

It's something you think you'll only see in the movies, but one local man is making the definition of "joy ride" into a reality.
A 33-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested for knowingly driving on a suspended license and interfering with traffic on June 11.
Steve Ducharme, a First Coast News viewer, first spotted the driver jogging next to his rolling car with the door open.
Ducharme took a video of the incident around 7:30 p.m.
According to the Jacksonville Beach Police report, Officer Gregory Gordon was dispatched in reference to a black Hyundai Sonata with both driver and passenger side doors open.
Officer Gordon spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on 2nd Street North with both doors open and impeding vehicle traffic traveling northbound.
The driver, 33-year-old Robert Finley, was arrested for knowingly driving on a suspended license. Finley was also arrested for "opening or leaving a door open of vehicle- interfering with traffic."
Finley was transported to the Duval County Jail for further processing.
The man riding on top of the car was identified as 24-year-old Elmario Clay. According to the police report, Clay didn't face any charges.
The vehicle was towed by ASAP Towing.
