Jacksonville man dead after being hit by two vehicles

Anthony Jackson, 56, was hit by one vehicle, then another while crossing State Road 115 on October 22.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Alcohol was not a factor for either of the drivers, but whether Jackson was under the influence is still pending. Neither of the drivers of the vehicles were injured in the incident and both of them stopped at the scene.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs