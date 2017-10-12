Jacksonville IKEA to open November 8

IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishings retailer, today announced that its future Jacksonville store will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, expanding the IKEA presence in the Southeastern United States.

The 290,000 square-foot future IKEA store will open along the northwestern corner of Interstate 295 and Gate Parkway.



“We are thrilled by the excellent construction progress made to date, and believe we can complete the remaining milestones and interior build-up by early-November. Besides furnishing our store, we are also focused on continuing recruitment and training of all the co-workers joining the IKEA family,” noted Leontyne Green Sykes, store manager of the future IKEA Jacksonville. “We look forward to introducing North Florida customers to an exciting new way of shopping for the home.”



IKEA Jacksonville will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a 275-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes and more sustainable options. The single-level store will reflect the unique architectural design for which IKEA is known worldwide and will include one of Florida’s largest retail solar rooftops.



In addition to the more than 500 jobs created from construction, approximately 250 co-workers will have joined the IKEA Jacksonville family when the new store opens. Diverse positions at this employer of choice are still available. Interested candidates should visit IKEA-USA.com to apply.

