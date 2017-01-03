Jacksonville HRO: Back on the radar in 2017

The wall on Park Street before being vandalized. (Photo: Jax Equality)

The Human Rights Ordinance will likely come up for the third time in Jacksonville politics in 2017. After failing to pass in 2012 and 2016, Jacksonville City Councilman Aaron Bowman (R-3) says he believes it has a better chance of passing this time.

Nothing is on the table yet, but Bowman has scheduled a public notice hearing at City Hall Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. for city council members and community leaders to come and discuss how to successfully roll out an HRO in Jacksonville.

City council pulled a previous attempt to pass an HRO, which would give employment protections to the LGBT community in Jax, in February of last year. Councilman Tommy Hazouri's 2016 bill would have put the measure to a city council vote - then Councilman Bill Gulliford also put forth a bill giving the vote on an HRO to Duval County residents.

Neither bill passed.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry had come forward and said he did not believe the city needed expanded protections for members of the LGBT community. That came after several religious and community leaders came out against the bill, including currently jailed Pastor Kenneth Adkins.

Bowman says his meeting will have the leader of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and several other important community leaders in attendance.

He's describes himself as an avid supporter of the HRO. His plan is to have city council change the code and implement the HRO with religious and small business exemptions.

"Some people think [the HRO] violates their rights," he says. "Religious groups speak out against it. I've had some businesses say, 'look, I do business and I don't believe in those types of activities so you can't make me hire those types of people.'"

Bowman says he doesn't believe those concerns will be a problem this time around. Religious organizations would be exempt from the HRO.

He also brought up the backlash against North Carolina after passing H.B. 2 - which was viewed widely as an anti-LGBT law. The state saw losses totaling in the millions of dollars after several businesses pulled out of the state, including PayPal, several NCAA championship games and the NBA All-Star game.

Bowman says he also thinks public opinion has changed. He says President-elect Donald Trump embraced the LGBT community in his convention speech - to uproarious applause. He says the mayor took executive action to protect city LGBT employees from discrimination.

The HRO bill is down from 14 pages the last time around to 4-5 pages as of 2017. Bowman says this will help the bill pass.

"Over the last year, we've spent a lot of time talking to business owners, religious organizations," he said. "We look at legislation that had been passed in other areas successfully and made sure our legislation is very precise."

If you would like to attend the HRO meeting Wednesday morning, head to City Hall, 117 W. Duval Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202 at 11:30 a.m. Head for the Don Davis Room. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.