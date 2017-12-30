A body of a white female was found in the marsh of the Intracoastal Waterway near J. Turner Butler Boulevard, according to Jax Beach Police.

The body was found by officers searching for a missing white female in the area. The recovered body has been transported to the Duval County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and cause of death.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

Police officers in the area were searching for Suzanne Marie Carlson, 35, a white female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the police department has covered a lot of ground and will continue to search as long as they can Friday night. A police spokesperson said she had no known history of mental illness and investigators are seeking neighborhood cameras to assist in the search.

According to police, Carlson last spoke to her boyfriend on the 27th. He called when he had not heard from her since, which he states is uncharacteristic of her.

According to police, Carlson was seen walking around her neighborhood early Thursday morning knocking on doors. Officials report a neighbor did open the door for her but was unable to understand what she was saying, due to the fact that she was very irrational.

Carlson's phone is currently shut off.

If anyone has any information on this individual, please contact police.

Stay with First Coast News as we continue to follow this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV