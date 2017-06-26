Jacksonville-area Chick-fil-A restaurants to interview for 200 jobs Tuesday

The Chick-fil-A location in Mandarin. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union)

Anyone looking for a summer job will have a crack at getting work at Jacksonville area Chick-fil-A restaurants on Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A officials will be hiring about 200 new positions at the restaurants in the Jacksonville area. There are 20 locations in the Jacksonville area that are taking part in the hiring blitz Tuesday.

But any person who visits the restaurants between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday can take part in an interview with a manager at those locations. Chick-fil-A officials advise potential applicants to be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

Those hired will also be eligible for leadership training and scholarship opportunities, a Chick-fil-A news release said.

You can read the Florida Times-Union article here.

Florida Times-Union