Escaped inmate from Bridges of Jacksonville captured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An inmate who escaped from Bridges of Jacksonville Wednesday morning has been captured.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Michael Land, who was in jail for robbery, was captured within an hour of escaping. He escaped around 9:23 a.m. Wednesday.

The Department of Corrections credit its immediate response, as well as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, for his quick capture.

