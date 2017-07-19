WTLV
Indoor skydiving facility heading to the Southside next fall

It's expected to open Fall 2018.

First Coast News , WTLV 11:36 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Exciting news for thrill seekers on the First Coast. An indoor skydiving facility is coming to Jacksonville's Southside.

IFly is set to build right near TopGolf. The company already has locations in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Brandon.

According to our partners at the Jacksonville Business Journal, IFly will consist of a 60-foot tower that uses high-powered, wind turbines to simulate skydiving.

It's expected to take about nine months to build. A grand opening is scheduled for Fall 2018.

