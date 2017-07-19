Indoor skydiving facility heading to the Southside next fall

IFly is an indoor skydiving facility. Photo: KPNX, Phoenix.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Exciting news for thrill seekers on the First Coast. An indoor skydiving facility is coming to Jacksonville's Southside.

IFly is set to build right near TopGolf. The company already has locations in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Brandon.

According to our partners at the Jacksonville Business Journal, IFly will consist of a 60-foot tower that uses high-powered, wind turbines to simulate skydiving.

It's expected to take about nine months to build. A grand opening is scheduled for Fall 2018.

