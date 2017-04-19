Increased security presence at two Duval County high schools April 20 after threats

DCPS logo (Photo: DCPS)

There will be an increased security and law enforcement presence at two Duval County Public high schools Thursday, April 20 after threats were made against each school separately, school staff says.

A threat was posted on social media against both Sandalwood High School and Terry Parker High School Wednesday and DCPS says they and the authorities are continuing to investigate.

The threat against Sandalwood is vague, according to a message sent out by the assistant principal provided to First Coast News, but increased security will still be sent out. DCPS takes all threats seriously.

School police investigated the threat against Terry Parker and say it does not appear to be credible, but they will continue to monitor the school and there will be an increased security presence as a precaution on Thursday.

