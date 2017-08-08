Suspicious package at Federal Courthouse has multiple agencies on scene

An incident at the Federal Courthouse has multiple on scene trying to resolve it.

At this time information is scarce, but according to the US Marshal spokesperson, there are no evacuation orders in place and because of the nature of the unfolding investigation, the US Marshal cannot disclose more at this time.

A reporter on scene has said that there is a suspicious package. However, the FBI has stated that no one is in danger at this time.

Suspicious package reported at Federal Courthouse. Streets have been blocked-off. Hazardous Materials team on scene. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/wRwuMJyvYQ — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) August 8, 2017

