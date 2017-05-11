Illegal burn sparks brush fire near Crescent City

PHOTO: Putnam County Emergency Management

CRESCENT CITY, Fla.- An illegal pile burn has sparked a wildfire off Union Camp Road in Crescent City, Florida Forest Service spokesperson Ludie Bond tells First Coast News.

The fire is 12 acres in size and expected to spread.

Putnam County Emergency Management has warned nearby residents to be prepared to evacuate the area if asked by officials.

Smoke can be seen along State Road 17 near Junction and Clifton roads.

Crews are worried about the fire moving into a nearby bog, which would make it hard to control.

Bond says fire crews will do a controlled burn in the area to remove possible fuel for the fire that could lead to 350 acres being burned.

© 2017 WTLV-TV