IKEA to be giving away prizes to first customers during grand opening

A client walks outside Europe's biggest Ikea store is pictured in Kungens Kurva, south-west of Stockholm on March 30, 2016. (Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

In a press release, IKEA announced some prizes they'll be giving away sofas, armchairs and gift cards.

Wednesday, November 8

The first 46 people (18 and older) will receive an EKTORP three-seat sofa to commemorate the 46th store opening in the U.S.

The next 100 adults will receive a POANG armchair.

The first 100 kids (17 or younger) will receive a FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy.

The first 2500 adults will get a random prize envelope with IKEA giftcards ranging from $10 - $250.

If it's your birthday in the month of November and you are one of the first 100 adults, you'll get a gift card for $46, a little play on the birthday of the 46th store in the U.S.

Thursday, November 9

The first 46 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a free queen-sized HAUGESUND mattress.

The next 100 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a free ALINA “sleep set” that includes bedspread and cushion covers.

The first 100 children (17 & younger) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a free GOSIG golden dog soft toy.

Friday, November 10

The first 46 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a free 4-piece SENSUELL cookware set.

The next 100 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a voucher for 12 monthly meatball meals for two at IKEA Jacksonville’s Restaurant through next year, expiring on November 30, 2018.

The first 100 children (17 & under) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a voucher for a soft-serve frozen yogurt available that day at IKEA Jacksonville’s Exit Bistro.

Saturday, November 11

As a thank you for your service, veterans can enjoy a complimentary entree in the IKEA Restaurant by showing a form of military ID (active/reserve/retired).

Also:

Balloon artists, entertainment, and face-painting will enhance the family-friendly fun at IKEA Jacksonville from November 8 through November 12, 2017.

From November 8 through November 12, 2017, visitors to IKEA Jacksonville may enter for a chance to win one of twenty $250 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program.



© 2017 WTLV-TV