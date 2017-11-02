IKEA to be giving away prizes to first customers during grand opening

In a press release, IKEA announced some prizes they'll be giving away sofas, armchairs and gift cards.
Wednesday, November 8
The first 46 people (18 and older) will receive an EKTORP three-seat sofa to commemorate the 46th store opening in the U.S.
The next 100 adults will receive a POANG armchair.
The first 100 kids (17 or younger) will receive a FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy.
The first 2500 adults will get a random prize envelope with IKEA giftcards ranging from $10 - $250.
If it's your birthday in the month of November and you are one of the first 100 adults, you'll get a gift card for $46, a little play on the birthday of the 46th store in the U.S.
Thursday, November 9
The first 46 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a free queen-sized HAUGESUND mattress.
The next 100 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a free ALINA “sleep set” that includes bedspread and cushion covers.
The first 100 children (17 & younger) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a free GOSIG golden dog soft toy.
Friday, November 10
The first 46 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a free 4-piece SENSUELL cookware set.
The next 100 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a voucher for 12 monthly meatball meals for two at IKEA Jacksonville’s Restaurant through next year, expiring on November 30, 2018.
The first 100 children (17 & under) in IKEA Jacksonville will receive a voucher for a soft-serve frozen yogurt available that day at IKEA Jacksonville’s Exit Bistro.
Saturday, November 11
As a thank you for your service, veterans can enjoy a complimentary entree in the IKEA Restaurant by showing a form of military ID (active/reserve/retired).
Also:
Balloon artists, entertainment, and face-painting will enhance the family-friendly fun at IKEA Jacksonville from November 8 through November 12, 2017.
From November 8 through November 12, 2017, visitors to IKEA Jacksonville may enter for a chance to win one of twenty $250 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program.
