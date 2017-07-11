Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishings retailer, today announced that coworker recruitment is underway for its future Jacksonville store, opening Fall 2017 along the northwestern corner of Interstate 295 and Gate Parkway, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville. Candidates interested in working at the future IKEA Jacksonville should be monitoring and applying online at SeeACareerWithUs.com, and can find more information about IKEA at IKEA-USA.com.

“We are thrilled to offer jobseekers diverse positions with limitless opportunity at a global company known for being a great place to work,” said Leontyne Green Sykes, store manager. “IKEA offers a variety of positions for different coworkers’ interests so they can enjoy their job and contribute successfully. We believe it is as fun to work at IKEA as it is to shop at IKEA,” explained Green Sykes.



As IKEA Jacksonville progresses through the construction process, prospective coworkers can apply for the approximately 250 diverse positions available in: home furnishings sales, interior design/visual merchandising, customer service, safety and security, cashiers, facility management, warehouse receiving, stock replenishment, and child play area supervision. Also, setting itself apart from other retailers, IKEA Jacksonville offers approximately 50 food service opportunities in its Restaurant, Swedish Foodmarket, Exit Bistro and coworker cafeteria. The recruitment effort is rolling, with the jobs posted online changing periodically based on timing need during the store’s build-up process.



