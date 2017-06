A group of IKEA employees traveled to Jacksonville to take part in the honorary groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: Jordan Ferrell)

IKEA has started the application process for a select grouping of jobs for their new Jacksonville store.

The store, which is located along Gate Parkway just west of Interstate 295/Service Road 9A, will open this Fall.

Job categories for the current openings include security, logistics and sales.

To apply for a job at IKEA's new Jacksonville location, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV